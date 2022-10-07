How to make Truffle Fried Rice in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy features great cooking mechanics that players love experimenting with and getting newer recipes. Food is an important part of the game, as it helps you get various boosts and restores satiety and health. However, not all food items are equal, and some are better than others in certain situations. This guide will look at Truffle Fried Rice, which is the best food for physical damage. Here is how you can make Truffle Fried Rice in Tower of Fantasy and gather its ingredients.

Truffle Fried Rice recipe

The Truffle Fried Rice is a great food that immediately restores 20 satiety and grants 2% and 150 additional physical damage for 20 minutes, making it the best food to use with grievous weapons. To make it, you need three ingredients and its recipe. Here are the ingredients you will need to make Truffle Fried Rice in Tower of Fantasy.

x1 Black Truffles

x2 Rice

x1 Onion

If you don’t have the Truffle Fried Rice recipe, you can easily get it from the cooking bot. To do that, interact with the bot and go into the creation tab; select all three ingredients in different amounts until you get an 80 to 100% success rate. After that, hit cook, and you will get your Truffle Fried Rice recipe.

How to gather Truffle Fried Rice recipe ingredients

Screenshot by Gamepur

It can be a challenge to get the Truffle Fried Rice ingredients in good amounts. The first ingredient we need is Black Truffles. You can only get them in the Warren Snowfield region. They are in different parts of the region, and you can easily spot them. Remember that there are usually aberrant enemies surrounding black truffles, so you must clear them. The only way to get rice and onion is to buy them from the Banges or Astra food vendors.