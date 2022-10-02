A large portion of Disney Dreamlight Valley is focused around crafting meals. As you progress through the game, you will cook meals for yourself and the various residents of the valley. These meals can be used to increase your energy or even increase the Friendship Level of any of the NPCs. A dessert that really sticks out amongst the others is Wonderland Cookies. This sweet treat is sure to wow the tastebuds. This guide will show you how to make Wonderland Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Wonderland Cookies recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You may be familiar with how to make the My Hero Cookie in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but the Wonderland Cookies are a bit more difficult to create. These cookies are a four-star dessert which means you need to gather four ingredients in order to make them. Of course, these ingredients are easy to obtain and will take some time since they are found in multiple biomes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Wonderland Cookies, you will need to open the paths to the Sunlit Plateau and Dazzle Beach. Some of the ingredients required to make these cookies are found in those biomes. Unlocking the biomes requires around 8,000 Dreamlight. Once you have the areas unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make the cookies:

Butter

Sugarcane

Vanilla

Wheat

Wheat is the easiest ingredient to obtain and can be found in the Peaceful Meadow. All you need to do is unlock Goofy’s Stall and purchase it. Butter is found in the Chez Remy Pantry and can be purchased for 190 Star Coins. Vanilla is found in the Sunlit Plateau. Like the herbs in the game, Vanilla can be found growing on the ground around the biome. Finally, Sugarcane is obtained on Dazzle Beach. Like with Wheat, you will need to unlock Goofy’s Stall in the area and purchase it. Once you have all of the ingredients, make your way over to a cooking station to craft the cookies.