How to marry rich in BitLife

There are several ways you can find love for your character in BitLife. You might encounter an individual at school whom your character hits it off with, or you might start dating years later. There are multiple ways to fall in love and marry in BitLife, but sometimes, you want to take life a little easier and want to make sure you’re spending your life with someone who takes care of you. You want to make sure you marry someone rich, and there are several ways to tell if someone is rich in BitLife.

For obvious reasons, if you’re dating someone from high school or college, it’s a lot harder to tell if your romantic partner will eventually become rich. You’re better off waiting until you’re out of school, and you start dating using the love application in BitLife, which is underneath activities.

Whenever you match someone right before you decide to date them, you’ll see a breakdown of that character. A noticeable stat you want to watch is the Money stat, which should be the third one underneath Smarts. You want this bar to be higher than it is lower. To ensure you marry someone rich, try to make sure this bar is nearly full or filled. It’s tough to find someone who is single who has a full bar, but keeping it as close to filled as possible ensures your character doesn’t make too much money.

The downside to this approach is the prenup. If your significant other decides you need to sign a prenup before the two of you marry, you can expect to not receive too much money from them should you divorce. A prenup is designed to ensure both parties keep the money should a marriage fail. So, if you’re the rich one in the relationship, half of your assets don’t go to your spouse should the marriage not work out. The same goes for the other character. Everyone’s assets remain theirs when a marriage happens, allowing you two to move on.

If you’re planning to marry rich in BitLife, you can expect a character to have you sign this before committing to a marriage.