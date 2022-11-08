How to move the fallen pillar at the Shrine of Tyr in God of War Ragnarok

When returning to the Shrine of Tyr in Midgard with Atreus in God of War Ragnarok, many things have changed since the last time you were here. The raiders, now hel-raiders, have invaded these parts of the land, and you will need to be on your guard. There are also some environmental changes thanks to Fimbulwinter, such as a fallen pillar blocking your path to the Shrine of Tyr. Here’s what you need to know about moving the fallen pillar at the Shrine of Tyr in God of War Ragnarok.

What to do with the Shrine of Tyr’s fallen pillar in God of War Ragnarok

The fallen pillar will be on your way up the path to the Shrine of Tyr, where Atreus wants to show Kratos what he’s learned from the Giants. With the massive ongoing storms from Fimbulwinter, much of the architecture has changed, and the fallen pillar will block your path. You will need to approach the pillar, click the Circle button to interact with it, and then swing it to the left side. This will pull it out of your way, allowing you to continue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve done this and continued up the pathway, a gap will prevent you from going any further in the temple. Now, you’ll need to look down to the right side to get within eyeshot of the fallen pillar. Click the Circle button again, summoning your Blades of Chaos to pull on the pillar and swing it back into place. It will now cover the gap, allowing you to proceed forward and continue on your journey up the temple with Atreus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is similar to when you want to use the Blades of Chaos to jump onto the second level of an area, and you’ll see the Blades of Chaos symbol whenever you need to do this on an object in the future.

You may also encounter another fallen pillar blocking your path further in the Shrine of Tyr. It’s similar to these two, but a tree blocks the pillar. You will need to use a charged Axe throw to destroy the tree and move the pillar.