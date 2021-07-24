How to never have a full-time job in BitLife

One of the things you can avoid ever do in BitLife is have a full-time job. A full-time job is essentially a career that you pick from the occupation tab underneath jobs. These jobs typically require a 40-hour a week commitment, and you’re going to be spending a lot of time at your job, making a solid salary. So what do you do if you don’t want a full-time job, and how do you survive in BitLife?

If you want to avoid having a full-time job, we highly recommend checking out the part-time job options. These choices are always available to you once you reach a certain age in the game, and they don’t require a full 40-hours each week. Instead, your hours can vary, and it’s typically about 15 or 20-hours. On the downside, you’re not going to make as much money, but it’ll be enough to help keep your character off the streets and eating decent meals.

Alternatively, you can always choose to do jobs in freelance gigs. You can do these jobs whenever you want to complete them in BitLife, but you to constantly accept them, do them, and then complete them. These jobs require a lot of clicking and have a set price for the amount of time you work. Sometimes you can make more than you did the year before, but it varies and changes. Again, you have to click a lot, and the money you receive is immediately available to you.

There are some options available to you. But if you want to make sure you never work a full-time job, avoid accepting any paid positions from the “jobs” category in the occupation tab.