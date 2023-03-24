how-to-open-locked-drawers-in-resident-evil-4-remake

Resident Evil 4 remake is filled with all sorts of treasures to find. You can locate most as you play through each area and explore, while others are locked behind a task or a physically locked drawer. This guide explains how to open locked drawers, so you don’t miss out on any of the treasures that could end up netting you a new weapon.

How to open locked drawers

Screenshot by Gamepur

To open locked drawers in Resident Evil 4 remake, you need a key. This sounds incredibly simple, but keys are hard to come by while you play and even harder to hold onto as you travel to the locked drawer you want to unlock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every locked drawer requires a Small Key. These items can usually be found in an area attached to the one where the locked drawer is located. If you look at the in-game map as you play, you’ll be able to tell which areas these are because no doors prevent you from returning to the locked drawer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Small Keys can be used in any locked drawer. So if you pick one up in an area and forget about it until much later in the game, you can still use it. they can be found in various places throughout the game, so search every shelter, house, and container. Even briefcases can have them inside.

If you find one, though, you should try to remember where you last saw a locked drawer because it’s worth backtracking to get any treasure you might have missed. We found an elegant Mask in one drawer that can be upgraded and sold for a lot of cash.

How to find Small Keys

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to find Small Keys is to explore every nook and cranny as you play through Resident Evil 4 remake. Almost every area in the game is packed with small spaces. You need to break windows to enter and multiple rooms to work through. Search every single room, open every container, and don’t leave an area until you know you’ve found everything. You can buy a treasure map from the Merchant that will show you all treasures to help you on your way with this.