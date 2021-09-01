How to open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

It’s the second last week of the season in Fortnite, so it’s time to get stuck into more quests and challenges. This week, one of the challenges is to open a mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match. For this, you will need to know the location of the mission kit, and where to place the jammer.

You can find both locations marked on the map below. All you need to do is interact with the mission kit, then make your way to the jammer location and interact with the ghostly-looking jammer you will find there.

The mission kit can be found at the blue waypoint near Lazy Lake. It will appear as a small weapons case just at the entrance to the town, near the gatehouse. When we got to Corny Complex, the only jammer that would work is the one directly beside the gray house, so you might need to use that one too.

Week 13 Legendary Quests:

Open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match (0/2) – 45000 XP

Leave secret documents at a bus stop (0/1) – 30000 XP

Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower (0/1) – 30000 XP

Leave an IO car at an alien settlement (0/1) – 30000 XP

Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base (0/2) – 30000 XP

Week 13 Epic Quests