How to open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Running interference.
It’s the second last week of the season in Fortnite, so it’s time to get stuck into more quests and challenges. This week, one of the challenges is to open a mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match. For this, you will need to know the location of the mission kit, and where to place the jammer.
You can find both locations marked on the map below. All you need to do is interact with the mission kit, then make your way to the jammer location and interact with the ghostly-looking jammer you will find there.
The mission kit can be found at the blue waypoint near Lazy Lake. It will appear as a small weapons case just at the entrance to the town, near the gatehouse. When we got to Corny Complex, the only jammer that would work is the one directly beside the gray house, so you might need to use that one too.
Week 13 Legendary Quests:
- Open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match (0/2) – 45000 XP
- Leave secret documents at a bus stop (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Leave an IO car at an alien settlement (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 13 Epic Quests
- Repair IO Equipment (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Build structures at Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP
- Destroy IO Intel (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Visit Radar Dish Bases in a single match (0/5) – 30,000 XP
- Get Headshots (0/10) – 30,000 XP
- Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (0/2) – 30,000 XP