How to open the Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula in Genshin Impact – Luhua Pool Puzzle

Genshin Impact has plenty of different puzzles that players need to solve before they can enter certain places, or obtain specific chests. It keeps players thinking, and the game from being too boring. Sometimes, even domains and areas in Genshin Impact can be hidden away, like the the Abyssal Domain in Liyue at the Luhua Pool. This guide will detail everything you need to do to open the Luhua Pool Puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Where to find the Luhua Pool Puzzle in Genshin Impact and what Elements you’ll need

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this puzzle, you’ll need to head to the inland lake of water between the Cuijue Slope, and Guili Plains. The puzzle is located on a circular platform exending out into the water. To complete this quest successfully you’re going to need a Pyro character in your party, such as Amber or Bennet. This is because you’ll have to activate Pyro monuments around the Domain.

How to complete the Luhua Pool Puzzle in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

To begin this puzzle, you’ll have to interact with the stone button on the ground. This will prompt a message that reads: “Let anyone who follows in the footsteps of the immortals kowtow before the treasure’s gate.” Once this has been activated, all the red seals that were preventing you from interacting with the Pyro monuments before will drop, and you’ll be able to proceeed to phase two of the puzzle.

Following the clue in the text, you’ll need to interact with the Pyro monuments which are standing in front of unbroken pillars. This means the three Pyro monuments immediately to your left and right are ineligable to complete the puzzle.

To activate the Pyro monuments, you need to strike them with Pyro. This can be done by activating your Burst, or your basic Elemental Skill. Either will work, and you don’t even need to be close to them if you’re shooting at them with an archer like Amber.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here the energy seal will vanish and you can drop down to the Domain below you. At the bottom you’ll find a stone pressure plate that you’ll need to stand on, and gain the Achievement Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula worth 5 Primogems. This will activate an updraft that you can use when you’re done running the Domain.

What the Luhua Pool Domain rewards are in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

To enter the Domain, you’ll have to be Adventure Rank 30 for the first quest, the Voyage to the Sanguine Sky, and you’ll want to bring the following Elements into the Domain:

Pyro.

Electro.

Cryo.

Anemo.

You will also earn the following upon completion of the quest Voyage to the Sanguine Sky:

40 Primogems.

500 Adventure Rank XP.

1 Liyue Shrine of Depths Key.

2 Guide to Gold – Talent Up Material.

Outset of the Brave – Goblet Artifact from the Brave Heart set.

3 Hero’s Wit – worth 20,000XP each.

5 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

40000 Mora.

For the second possible quest, the Travels of the Moonlit Ventuer, you will need to be Adventure Rank 35 and have a recommended party level of 70. The recommended Elements for this quest are Geo, and Anemo. The rewards you’ll be able to obtain are as follows: