How to open the Legendary Chest in the Plains of Ida in God of war Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, The Runaway is the seventh goal on The Path main story quest line, and sees you, playing as Atreus (or Loki, as he’s sometimes known) following Odin’s Ravens to Asgard in an attempt to change the fate of his father, Kratos. The first region of Asgard you explore is the Plains of Ida, where there is just one collectible, a Legendary Chest. It’s a really difficult one to open too.

How to remove the brambles from the Plains of Ida chest

The Legendary Chest in the Plains of Ida is covered in purple brambles. You’ll have seen chests covered in these brambles before, and learned that the brambles can be burned away by shooting a Sigil Arrow at the chest, and then striking the brambles with an elemental attack from Kratos’ Blades of Chaos. But you’re playing as Atreus here, and you’re alone. You do have Sigil Arrows, but the Blades of Chaos are all the way back at Sindri’s House. You’d be forgiven for thinking that you’ll have to come back to Asgard as Kratos much later in the game before you can open this chest. But you’d be wrong.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Climb up the cliff face then turn left, and you’ll see a campfire. To open the chest, you need to create a chain of three Sigils between the brambles around the chest, and this campfire. It’s not easy to get the Sigils in exactly the right places, and it might take several attempts (even with the help of this guide), but it can be done.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back down to the chest and shoot the first Sigil Arrow to the left of it so that it’s as close as possible to the campfire, but still catches the brambles in its radius. Shoot the next Sigil Arrow above and to the right of the first. Check the screenshots above to see exactly where to place the Sigil Arrows. Next, go up the cliff and shoot a third Sigil Arrow directly at the campfire. This will cause a fiery explosion which, if the other two Sigil Arrows are in the right places, will cause a chain reaction that burns away the brambles. Inside the chest you’ll find the Splintered Sigil bow ability.