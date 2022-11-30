How to open the Shipyard of the Fallen gate in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, the Shipyard of the Fallen is a small region of Helheim that you pass through briefly during the Reunion goal on The Path main story quest line. Playing as Kratos, and accompanied by Atreus (who is not going by the name “Loki” for now), you travel to Helheim in search of Garm, the “hound of Hel” that Atreus freed during the last story quest, Unleashing Hel. The Shipyard of the Fallen doesn’t have any collectibles, but it does have a difficult fight against a Hel-Traveller, followed by a difficult gate puzzle, in which you have to use Atreus’ Sigil Arrows and Kratos’ Leviathan Axe in just the right way to open a gate, and keep it open.

How to solve the Shipyard of the Fallen gate puzzle in God of War Ragnarok

After you’ve defeated the Hel-Traveller and looted his remains, you’ll notice that your way is blocked by a gate. The wheel on the left side opens the gate easily enough, but when you let go of the wheel, the gate closes and you can’t get through. Somehow you need to freeze the gate’s mechanism, but it’s covered by an iron mesh that neither your Leviathan Axe, nor Atreus’ Sigil Arrows can penetrate. However, using Atreus’ Sigil Arrows, you can create a chain reaction that freezes the mechanism, and keeps the gate locked open long enough for you both to get through.

Use L2 and Square to shoot three Sigil Arrows evenly spaced along the wooden beam extending above the mechanism. Next, grab the wheel and pull it down as far as it can go. You should now have three Sigils behind the iron mesh, and one exposed above it. Without letting go of the wheel, use L2 and R2 to throw your Leviathan Axe at the exposed Sigil. If your Sigils are placed just right, then the ice magic should transfer from one to the other and freeze the gate’s mechanism. So, when you let go of the wheel, the gate will stay open, and you can go through.