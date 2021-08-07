How to own a haunted royal estate in BitLife

Haunted houses in BitLife are pretty standard for you to encounter. They typically appear in the game as pieces of property that you can purchase on the market. Because of how easy they are to acquire, it’s easy to think about how they’re naturally created. For those attempting to complete a challenge in BitLife where you need to own a haunted royal estate, you might think you need to get lucky and start with one. While it is a bit random, luck doesn’t have too much to do with it.

The best way to increase your chances of having a haunted royal estate is to have several dead relatives, friends, or even old characters that you no longer play. The more characters you have in your cemetery in BitLife, the chances of seeing them return to haunt your character are pretty high. Following a few generations, your character could become royalty at some point, and those previous characters you had or even met along the way could appear at your royal estate, turning it into a haunted mansion.

There is quite a bit of randomness involved with acquiring a haunted royal estate, but knowing some of the better methods to make it happen are helpful. Overall, haunted royal estates are challenging to obtain.