How to play as Pulse in Rainbow Six Extraction — Skills and abilities

Pulse is part of the beating heart of Team Rainbow. His unique ability to track enemies through walls has made the transition to Rainbow Six Extraction, allowing you to aid teammates and uncover the locations of priority targets without needing to get too close to lurking Archaeans. However, there’s more that you can do with Pulse if you know how. This guide explains how to play as Pulse, covering his skills and ability.

When playing as Pulse, you’re using a three-speed one-armor Operator, meaning that he’s fast but will go down quickly if overwhelmed. As such, you need to be smart about how you play. Stay back and move slowly through each map, pulling out your Cardiac Sensor to help your teammates move forward. In a pinch, Pulse is lethal, but you should only get stuck into the fray when you absolutely have to.

Best weapons for Pulse

Screenshot by Gamepur

By default, Pulse has a silenced pistol and shotgun in his loadout. The silenced pistol is fantastic at taking out Sprawl while exploring a map, allowing you to move pretty quickly through the goop. However, when you need some added firepower, Pulse’s shotgun can rip Archaeans apart with ease. Of course, you’ll need to keep an eye on your ammo, but pulling out the shotgun when things get loud is the best way to protect your team and complete your objectives.

Best ways to use Pulse’s Cardiac Sensor

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pulse’s gadget is the Cardiac Sensor. This allows him to see through walls and detect VIPs, MIA Operatives, and Archaean nests before anyone else. This is the most basic level of this gadget, though. It can be upgraded to detect more enemies and useful information without the need to explore and encounter enemies unnecessarily.

You’re doing it wrong if you play as Pulse without using the Cardiac Sensor. This gadget can be a powerful asset to your team, providing you use it to detect all the enemies you can around you. This added layer of intel will help you and your team avoid deathtraps and skirt around large groups of Archaeans.

Best ways to play as Pulse

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whenever you’re rescuing a VIP or MIA Operative, you should task Pulse with recovering the target. Since Pulse’s shotgun ammo is limited, and he’s more useful at the back of your team observing, it’s better to cover him while he moves your precious cargo to the extraction point. This doesn’t mean that he’s useless in those situations. Pulse is definitely better suited to rescuing civilians or teammates than protecting someone like Finka since his gadget won’t help when the Archaeans start to swarm.