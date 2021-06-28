How to play Freaky Flights for Cosmic event in Fortnite – Freaky Flights Creative Code

The Cosmic Quest challenges are still ongoing in Fortnite, and players will need to find the Freaky Flights creative mode to be able to complete some of the challenges. This is actually a little awkward, as there has been a couple of iterations of the mode and the game is not entirely clear about which one you need to load into to finish the challenges.

Luckily for you, we have been testing them out and can confirm that the challenges will progress as long as you are in the creative mode with the below code.

1234-7609-6108

The easiest way to find it is to go into the main menu set your mode to Creative and then hit play. Select “Discover” and then go to the Island Code tab. Type in the code, or copy and paste, from above, and you will be on your way after you hit the launch button.

This will load you into the correct instance of the event, with other players. We have tested this ourselves and have progressed some of our challenges, so know for a fact it’s the right code.

The challenges you need to complete in this mode are: