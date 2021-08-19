What is the release date of Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release on November 5, and fans of the long-running franchise are gearing up for it. Players got the first glimpses of the upcoming game through the Battle of Verdansk event in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set in the World War II era and features classic military-style combat. Apart from PC, the game will be released on all the next-gen consoles. Additionally, players can preorder the game, which will also guarantee them access to the open beta. Interested players can preorder the game through the Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-purchase page on Battle.net Shop. Even though there are two versions available for preordering, both will grant you access to the open beta.

Although the game’s release date has been revealed, there has been no confirmation regarding the start of open beta. That said, according to popular Call of Duty leaker ModernWarzone, players on the PlayStation platform will be able to partake in the beta from September 10 to 12. This will be followed by open beta access across all platforms from September 16 to 20. However, all of the information has come from leaks, and no official announcement has been made about the open beta’s start date.