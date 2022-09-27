Every week during the main football season (i.e. during the season for the major football associations), EA Sports releases a new Team of the Week for FIFA 23. This team includes the best performers from the past week, and each player that makes this squad will receive a special inform card with upgraded stats in FUT. Not only will this team and its players be available in packs, but FIFA players will also have the option to take on this team. So, how can you do just that? Let’s take a look at you can play the FUT Team of the Week in FIFA 23.

How to play the FUT Team of the Week in FIFA 23

To play the Football Ultimate Team (FUT) Team of the Week in FIFA 23, you’ll want to head to Squad Battles. This is the area where FUT players face off against teams created by other users, as well as influencers and/or current and former football players.

In past years, FIFA users had to take on the Team of the Week in Squad Battles, and the good news is that doing so will actually award a boost towards the weekly rankings. However, the Team of the Week does reset every Wednesday, and that specific group may not be available in Squad Battles throughout the whole week. If you want to take on the current Team of the Week in Squad Battles, make sure to do it early in the weekly cycle of content.