How to play the Spellshot in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Spellshot is one of the only classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that feels truly unique. Instead of relying on a companion, abilities, or your ward, you’ve got to manage your spells and geat to ensure that you’re the most powerful you can be at any given time. This guide explains how to play as the Spellshot so you’re never caught out.

Make the most of your spells

Spells are your friend as the Spellshot. Your initial ability transforms enemies into sheep for a short period of time, allowing you to shoot them without taking damage. Every successful shot will trigger your currently equipped spell, dealing even more damage. Even when you’re not using this power, you should hammer enemies with a spell each time it’s fully charged. Unless you have a weapon, ward, or other pieces of gear that thrives on an uncharged spell, wait for it to build up and then hit your enemies with whatever you have. A spell that restores health is always an ally in combat.

Later in the game, it pays to use the Ambi-Hextrous ability, which enables you to use two spells. This can melt bosses, even in the endgame, so it pays to have this sort of power up your sleeve. While it might feel a bit broken, it only gets to that point when you’re overpowered anyway.

Fight from a distance

There’s no point in getting up close and personal as the Spellshot because you’ll lose. Enemies can quickly work through your ward, and you don’t have enough charge in your spells to keep them all at bay. The easiest way to fight is by sticking back and shooting with anything that deals decent damage from mid to long range. We found that a balance between crossbows and assault rifles works well, but you can also squeeze in any shotguns that can be thrown to cause explosions.

Pour hero points into Intelligence and Wisdom

Intelligence and Wisdom will decrease your spell recharge rate and increase your status effect attacks. These are the two most important hero stats for a Spellshot, so don’t waste time putting points anywhere else. You can think about other stats when you’ve got a second class to invest in, but focus on the skills that make you the best Spellshot possible, and you’ll quickly become a force to be reckoned with.

Grab the Graveborn class

A good secondary class for the Spellshot is the Graveborn class. Making the most of spells and looking into raising the dead for your own means is the perfect companion class to what amounts to a mage. Both of these classes do better from long range, and the addition of a companion only makes your Spellshot more powerful when you can also rain down death from above.