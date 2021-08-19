How to access the Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta

After a long wait, players finally got to have a peek at the upcoming title, Call of Duty: Vanguard, through the Battle of Verdansk event in Warzone. Players have to participate in the event and complete a few objectives to get the full reveal and a set of free rewards.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will release on November 5, 2021, and hype for this upcoming Call of Duty title has already touched new heights.

The game will be available for open beta testing on all the platforms before its global launch, and if you want to be a part of it to experience the new world before others, here’s how you can access the Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta.

Steps to get Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta access

Image via Activision

In order to enter the Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta, you will have to pre-purchase the game on any platform you want. You can do it by going to the official Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-purchase page on Battle.net Shop. A player can either choose Digital Standard or Ultimate edition, and both of them offer different perks.

However, the good thing is that you will get access to the open beta with both editions. In addition to this, players will also get a chance to pre-load Call of Duty: Vanguard before its launch. Players can pre-purchase the Call of Duty: Vanguard standard edition for $59.99) while the ultimate edition costs $99.99.