How to qualify for the Diablo IV closed endgame beta

The time for Diablo IV’s first beta is approaching. Specifically, Blizzard will put out an endgame beta, letting players experience high-level dungeons and public events. Here’s how you can increase your odds of getting in on the action later this year.

Signing up for the Diablo IV closed endgame beta

First things first, you can’t ‘sign up’ for this beta in the traditional sense. Blizzard will be sending out its own invites to select players, but you can do some work to put yourself in a better position to be chosen. As explained in the latest developer update, Blizzard “will be using gameplay data to invite a limited number of Diablo players who have recently spent significant amounts of time playing the endgame experiences of Diablo II: Resurrected and Diablo III.” If you’re already a longtime player of the franchise, you’re in a good position — Blizzard isn’t looking for newcomers here.

If you’re a regular player, the next step is to ensure that Blizzard can reach out to you with a beta invite. Open the Battle.net launcher, click on your username, and select Account Settings or View Account, depending on your platform. Choose Privacy & Communication and check the Communication Preferences section. Make sure that the “News and Special Offers from Battle.net” box is ticked — you might need to update for it to display. Once you’ve checked the box, you’ll be in the running for a beta code.

Dates and platforms for the Diablo IV closed endgame beta

Exact dates for the endgame beta have not been announced, but it will be held before the year is over. If you don’t get a beta code via email by November 18, it means you have not been selected. You’ll still get a chance to play next year though: there will be public tests before Diablo IV releases later in 2023.

The endgame and public betas will be held on the same set of platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Cross-play will be supported in the full game as well as the betas before it.