How to quickly get Hacksilver in God of War Ragnarok

Hacksilver is the most common item you’ll find while playing God of War Ragnarok. It’s going to be nearly everywhere in the game. Not only is it common, but it’s also required for multiple upgrades and purchases you’re going to make while visiting a store. You want to make sure to have plenty on hand, and it could take some time to find enough during your adventure. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Hacksilver quickly in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to easily find Hacksilver in God of War Ragnarok

There are multiple ways for you to find Hacksilver. One of the best ways is to open up chests, search coffins for resources, or break open water buckets that you see hanging in the air. You can break the water buckets by throwing your Leviathan Axe, shattering the contents to the ground. Nearly anytime you find a resource inside a chest, there’s a small pile of Hacksilver you receive as well.

Another good way to find Hacksilver is to locate the various hidden Artefacts that are scattered throughout the game. You need to find collectible items to complete many of the Labours entrusted to Kratos as he explores the game. It’s important to note that you can sell an Artefact any time while at the store, and it will never count against your collection total. As such, make sure to sell them whenever you’re at the store.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another minor way to quickly find Hacksilver is to destroy any pot, vase, or crate you find in Ragnarok. You can use any weapon you prefer to destroy, and they typically drop a small handful. We started to notice that we received Hacksilver from this activity when Sindri handed Kratos the compass.

The final best way to earn Hacksilver is to continue progressing through the game. You’ll find more side quests, primary story campaigns, and Labours to complete for other characters throughout your travels. These are excellent opportunities to earn Hacksilver outside of breaking everything you see in front of you.