How to raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 12 is to raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle. These artifacts can be strewn around the area, and players will need to track them down. Luckily, we have maps below showing where they are all located.

To collect the artifacts, players simply need to run up to them and interact with them, which will pick them up. You will need to collect four in total, so will have to grab all the artifacts in one location, or split it between both if you need to for any reason.

Stealthy Stronghold Artifact Location

There are four Artifacts located in the Stealthy Stronghold area. Two are in the large ruins in the southeast corner, with the third being beside the small wall on a island in the water in the northeast corner. The last one can be found in the building near Lara Croft.

Coral Castle Artifact Location

The four Artifacts at Coral Castle are spread out, but three of them appear almost in a straight line. The first is in the most southern building of the main area. The second is almost directly north of it in the central building with the pool of water. The third can be found under the building with the conch shells, and the fourth can be found on the snady hill to the right of it.

You can find the rest of the Week 12 challenges below: