How to read Frankenstein in BitLife

You can read multiple books during your character’s life in BitLife. All of them are random, though, which means you need to get a little lucky if you’re trying to hunt down a specific one. For those looking for Frankenstein, you might have to wait a little bit before finding it. In this guide, we will cover how you can read Frankenstein in BitLife.

You’ll need to wait until your character grows up a bit before they have access to this book. You need to wait until they reach their later teens, or at least in their early twenty’s. After they reach this point, head over to the Activity tab and select the Mind & Body option. The first selection you have is to read a book. Click on it, and your character will have several book options to pick from.

Unfortunately, the chance for Frankenstein to appear is random. If you don’t see it as an option one year, you’ll need to Age Up your character and recheck it. Eventually, it should appear as an option on the dropdown menu. When it shows up, click it, and you’ll need to flip through the pages to read the book. After reading all 335 pages, you’ll have successfully read Frankenstein in BitLife.