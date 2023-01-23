How to refund a game on Steam

Sometimes, you can buy a game feeling hopeful you will enjoy it, but something is off that completely ruins the experience. Everyone has had at least one of those instances before. Unfortunately, it is too common for digital marketplaces to make all transactions final, with no refunds. Nintendo and Sony are pretty notorious for that. However, Steam is a little more lenient and will offer refunds in certain cases. Here is how to get a refund on a game from Steam.

How to ask for a refund from Steam

Before we get into the refund process on Steam, there are a couple of rules you need to know beforehand. First, usually, refunds are only offered on games that you have bought within the last 14 days, and you can not have put more than two hours into playing them. All of this will be on file, so Valve will know when you go to ask for the refund. With that being said, you can still request a refund, and they will look over the situation and may give it to you if you are close enough to those numbers or if there are extenuating circumstances like the game being completely broken on release.

To ask for a refund, first, go to the Steam Support page and sign in to the account that bought the game. Down the page, select Purchases.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you go to the next page, find the game you want under I need help with a previous purchase or shipping. This will take you to a page where you can select that you want to ask for a refund and give your reasoning. Be sure to explain why you want a refund fully, and you will receive an email confirming that Valve got your message. Someone will look over the situation and you will receive another email if they give you the refund.