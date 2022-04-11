How to release the cannon safety in Genshin Impact

Players attempting the Stone’s Debris part of The Chasm Delvers questline will need to bombard a boulder to make a path for themselves. Although this might seem pretty straightforward, there is a puzzle that players need to solve in order to progress.

How to release the cannon safety

When attempting the Heavenly Stone’s Debris quest, you will be tasked with reading the Safe Blasting Device Signaling Guide, which contains information regarding three flickering lamps and their required frequencies. Once done reading the guide, you’ll be able to observe all three lamps from your current position. Now, you have to change the frequencies of these lamps according to the guide you read before.

Set the nearest lamp(from the observation point) to low-frequency.

Set the middle lamp to low frequency.

Set the farthest lamp to high-frequency

You can change the frequencies of the lamps by interacting with them. Keep in mind these lamps will already be illuminated with different frequencies, and you have to change them according to the guide.

Once done, return to the location of the boulder that you need to clear. You’ll now be able to load up the nearby cannon and fire it on the boulder. This will demolish the boulder, and you’ll be able to progress further into the Chasm area.