How to respawn as an operator in Ghosts of Verdansk for Call of Duty: Warzone

With Call of Duty: Warzone kicking off their annual Halloween extravaganza, dubbed The Haunting, players will surely see some spooky, new ways to experience the battle royale. For one, the limited-time Ghosts of Verdansk game mode will allow fallen soldiers to turn into soul-thirsty ghosts. Despite not being able to go through the Gulag this time around, there is one way these ghosts can respawn as an operator.

After a player dies in The Haunting’s Ghosts of Verdansk, players will discover that their floating ghosts will be able to swing at opposing enemies, but this will only be effective if the enemy is outside of any of the Sacred Ground territories. After a ghost has dealt enough damage with this attack, it will then collect one soul for each elimination earned. Once a total of three souls has been picked up, ghosts will then be given the option to respawn back into their own Operator.

If that may be too daunting of a task, ghost players do have the ability to slow down enemies with a Spectral Blast. This move comes in the form of a short-ranged wave that stuns and slows down all nearby enemies and vehicles. Additionally, this move, along with punches, can even disable the Sacred Ground territories throughout the map — ultimately allowing your ghost to access these previously blocked areas.

Speaking of operators, October’s The Haunting will provide Warzone fans the opportunity to unlock horror movie-themed villains in the form of Scream‘s Ghostface and Donnie Darko‘s Frank the Rabbit. Though, like the Ghosts of Verdansk game mode, these skins will only be available for a limited time.

