How to respec your character in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Diablo 2: Resurrected takes the granddaddy of action RPGs and brings it into the modern era. New graphics, effects, and animations really make the experience of playing Diablo 2 something very special indeed.

While the mechanics of the game have remained loyal to the original in many ways, one important thing has changed. Character respecing is now easy to do and free.

To respec your character, all you need to do is visit the main NPC at the first area, talking with them, and you will have the option to respec your character. While this might be a negative for some old-school players, it is something they can simply not use if they do not want to.

The respec doesn’t cost any gold, there are no strange hoops you need to jump through to get access to it, and it will reset all your skill and attribute points, allowing you to complete rebuild your character.

Diablo 2 is easily the most influential action-RPG of all time, and playing the remastered version is quite the experience. That said, the change to the respec has a pretty obvious reason. With both Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortals on the horizon, Blizzard is potentially giving players a low-cost way to experiment that doesn’t feel punishing, and will be more in line with the upcoming games.