How to restore health in hot springs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite can be a stressful game, particularly when you’re in the final ten or so players of a match. That’s why it’s important to take time out to relax. Luckily, a week 2 challenge in Chapter 4 Season 2 asks you to do just that, which is why we’ve put together this guide for how to restore health in hot springs.

Where are the hot springs that restore health?

When you look at the challenge that tasks you with restoring health at a hot spring, you’ll see four locations on the map. All the hot springs are in the Steamy Springs location, which is close to Frenzy Fields on the map. Aim for Frenzy Fields in the bottom-left of the map when you hop off the Battle Bus after thanking the bus driver, and you should be able to drop into the correct location.

How to restore health in hot springs

To restore health in hot springs, you need to visit the physical hot springs location in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map and dive into them. The water will automatically heal you, so you’ll need to make sure you take some damage before you arrive. While there are healing items around the hot springs, these aren’t what you need to use to complete the challenge. Simply arrive with some health missing, jump into the water, and you’ll see the challenge complete.

Your reward for completing this challenge is 12,000 XP towards the current Battle Pass. This pushed us over the edge into unlocking a new tier and item. The challenge is essential for progressing the Syndicate quests for Fortntie Chapter 4 Season 2. If you complete all the challenges from week 0 to week 2 in this Season, you’ll unlock a set of unique items and a new skin. If you miss a single one, though, you won’t be able to get it, so this is an easy challenge worth completing early, leaving you free to tackle the harder ones as they’re released over the following weeks.