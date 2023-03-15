How to thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite

Every time you jump into a match in Fortnite, you start exactly the same way. You’re taken to an island to wait for other players, then you all hop into the Battle Bus before jumping out and landing somewhere on the map. However, there’s one thing that you should be doing every time you start a new match. Thank the Bus Driver. This guide explains how to thank the Bus Driver across all platforms, so you’re never seen as ungrateful.

How do you thank the Bus Driver?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below, we’ve outlined how to thank the Bus Driver on every platform. Find your device, check the controls, and get on with thanking the best Battle Bus driver in Fortnite.

How to thank the Bus Driver with Mouse and Keyboard or controller on PC

On PC, you need to press the B key to thank the Bus Driver. However, this is based on the game’s default settings. You can change the key bindings in Fortnite to whatever you want, so this is subject to change if another key is easier for you to remember or use. With a controller, you can also change the button to whatever works for you, but it’s down on the D-Pad by default.

How to thank the Bus Driver on Nintendo Switch

To thank the Bus Driver on Nintendo Switch, you need to press the down button while you’re in the Battle Bus. Once you jump out, you can’t thank the Bus Driver any longer.

How to thank the Bus Driver on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

In order to thank the Bus Driver on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, you need to press down on the D-Pad. As with all versions of the game, you can’t do this once you leave the Battle Bus.

How to thank the Bus Driver on PS4 and PS5

If you’re playing on PS4 or PS5, you can thank the Bus Driver by pressing down on the D-Pad. When you jump out of the Battle Bus, you lose the ability to do this, so make sure you thank the Bus Driver as soon as you spawn in their vehicle.

How to thank the Bus Driver on mobile devices

When playing Fortnite on mobile devices, you need to tap the Emote button to thank the Bus Driver. When you jump out and begin to plummet towards the map, you can’t thank the Bus Driver, so do it often and do it early.

Why does everyone thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite?

Image via Epic Games

There are a couple of reasons people thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite. When the game was first released, players loved thanking the Bus driver as a bit of a meme. It quickly became a challenge that you needed to do a number of times to complete each Season. While those challenges disappeared for a while, they’re back with Chapter 4 Season 2, and that seems set to stay. Above all else, this is an easy challenge to complete without requiring any work, earning you XP and progression on the Battle Pass. Even once you’ve finished this challenge, though, it’s nice to join in with everyone else and thank the Bus Driver because it makes you feel like more of a part of the community.