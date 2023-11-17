All Free Perks in CoD: MW3 Zombies

As you make your way into high-risk areas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got the right gear to help you progress further. Having perks is one method to increase your survivability, and you can get all of them for free.

The Perk-a-Colas provide a boost to your character while out on the mission, and each one gives you a different perk that can help you along your journey. Most of the time you find them by completing contracts or stumbling across Perk-a-Cola machines, but there is a guaranteed way to get them all in MW3 Zombies.

How To Get Free Perks in MW3 Zombies

Image via Activision

To get free perks in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you’ll need to keep an eye out for Mister Peeks. This blue stuffed rabbit has been at the center of plenty of Call of Duty Zombies Easter Eggs over the years, and this mysterious toy returns in MW3 Zombies to let players know something special is nearby. You’ll need to solve a puzzle to unlock the free Perk-a-Cola, but it will guarantee you the perk every time. You can also stack these perks, so once you’ve acquired one, you can then go search for another.

After you exfil the map, the perks will be removed and you’ll need to acquire them again the next time you go in. But after you’ve done it once, you’ll find it much easier the next mission you’re looking for free perks.

All Free Perks in MW3 Zombies

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 8 free perks you can find across the Zombies map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This includes Deadshot Daiqruri, Death Perception, Juggernog, PHD Flopper, Quick Revive, Speed Cola, Stamin-Up, and Tombstone. Each one will provide you with a unique benefit that you can either drink or stow in your backpack. Here is a breakdown of where you can find them all.

Free Deadshot Daiquiri Perk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Deadshot Daiquiri – Aiming down sight moves to enemy critical location. Increase enemy critical damage.

To get the Deadshot Daiquiri perk travel to I3 on the map to the church. From the outside on the north, look at the roof and you notice a series of windows. You have to throw a grenade through the very top window opening – not at the group of four windows. Once a grenade has gone through, a reward rift will spawn with the Deadshot Daiquiri.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The good news is if you miss the grenade throw, there is an ammo station on the south side of the church. I used this to refill my throwables if I miss the window. There’s also a concrete slab nearby that you can stand on if you’re looking to get some extra height.

Free Death Perception Perk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Death Perception – Obscured enemies, chests, resources, and item drops are keylined.

To get the Death Perception perk you have to head over to E2 on the map, where you’ll find an art installation with three rings. Parachute through the middle of these three rings and a reward rift will spawn with the Death Perception perk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest way I found to do this is by heading over to the smoke-stack-style buildings to the north. Climb up to the very top of one of these and then parachute down to the rings structure.

Free Juggernog Perk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Juggernog – Increase max health.

The Juggernog perk can be a tough one to grab if you’re not kitted up, because it is located in the medium threat zone. You also need to have a Molotov on you, so make sure that you’ve got one before you try to get the free Juggernog Perk. You’ll find this perk on the map at C3, where there is a small camp set up, and Mister Peeks sitting on a chair enjoying a break. Throw the Molotov on the unlit campfire, and a reward rift will spawn with the Juggernog Can.

Free PHD Flopper Perk

Screenshot by Gamepur

PHD Flopper – Dive to prone triggers an explosion. The Explosion increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving and player weapon explosive damage.

To find the free PHD Flopper perk, go to the building at H7 with the pool. Head to the roof and climb up to the highest point of the building. You need to jump from the top of this roof into the pool. Sounds easy, but you’ll want to make sure you don’t pancake onto the ground.

I suggest you back up as far as you can to get a good amount of speed. Make sure you double-tap the run button and put yourself into a full tactical sprint. Once you get to the very edge of the ledge, hit the dive/prone button to dolphin dive off of the edge and into the water. A reward rift will spawn in the pool where you can then grab the PHD Flopper perk.

Free Quick Revive Perk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Quick Revive – Reduce the health regen delay time by 50%. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%.

To get the Quick Revive perk you’ll need an ATV as speed is important to get this one. Once you’ve got an ATV, go to the highway at H5, which is just slightly southwest of the Hadiqa Farms. Head to the sign on the highway, if you look carefully you can see Mister Peeks casually sitting on top. Wait below the sign, and you’ll hear a laughing sound clip play, once that happens quickly race to the north on the ATV, and head to the next sign on the highway. A reward rift will spawn with the Quick Revive Can inside.

Free Speed Cola Perk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speed Cola – Reload and replate armor faster.

The Speed Cola perk is a great upgrade to have with you, but you’ll need to venture into the medium threat zone to get it. For this one, you have to have a vehicle, so try to grab one before you’re ready to go. The location you want is right on the edge of D2 / C2, just near the main road and railway tracks. There is a bird-like structure in this area that you need to drive your vehicle over, and land on the road below. Once you hit the ground a reward rift will spawn with the Speed Cola Can inside.

Free Stamin-Up Perk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stamin-Up – Increase run and sprint speed.

The Stamin-up Perk is a big upgrade you’ll want to grab if you’re near D7 on the map. Head over to the tall building in this area – you’ll know you’re in the right building as Mister Peeks will be at the base of the steps in the stairwell. You need to sprint from the base of the building, and up to the top floor. Once you’ve done this a reward rift will spawn with the Stamin-Up Can to grab.

Free Tombstone Perk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tombstone – On death create a Tombstone Stash at that location containing your rucksack inventory in the next game.

The Tombstone perk can be found on the southside of the map in G8. I recommend you grab a sniper with a scope before you get here or you might waste a bit of time searching the area. You’re looking for a yellow crane on the edge of the map to the south. If you look through toward the crane with the scope of the sniper, about half the way up it you’ll see Mister Peeks. Steady the scope on Mister Peeks using the hold breath button, and then after a few moments that pesky rabbit will try to scare you by teleporting right up into your face. Once that happens a reward rift will spawn next to you with the Tombstone Can.