How to score a goal with the Soccer Ball Toy as Neymar Jr in Fortnite

The Neymar Jr skin has arrived in Fortnite, along with a host of other items that players can get their hands on. Anyone with the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass can work on these challenges which just recently went live in the game.

For one of the challenge, players will need to drop kick the Soccer Ball Toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr. The Soccer Ball Toy can be unlocked by completing the first of the Neymar Jr challenges, and can be equipped in the Locker. The Neymar skin will also need to be equipped to finish this challenge.

After that, players will need to make their way to Pleasant Park, where they will find a football field in the middle of town. At either end is a goal, and they can simply use this in conjunction with the soccer ball toy to score a goal. You can also visit the other soccer character locations where you will find goals that you can score in. The important part is to make sure you have the Neymar Jr skin equipped, and the Soccer Toy emote equipped.

Finishing up this quest will get you access to the Joia Trophy Back Bling.

You can find the rest of the Neymar Jr quests below.