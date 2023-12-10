Does Fortnite Festival Give Battle Pass XP?

Fortnite Festival is its own game mode within Fortnite that gives players the chance to enjoy the classic rhythm game systems and mechanics present in the Rock Band and Guitar Hero franchises. However, it’s not clear if it gives Battle Pass XP for the main game.

Before the release of LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, every activity in the game used to award Battle Pass XP. It didn’t matter if players hopped into a custom map for a few hours, they’d still be rewarded for their actions with XP to their account and Battle Pass Stars with which to unlock items from the Battle Pass. However, Fortnite Festival is different and toes the line of giving Battle Pass XP, but for a limited time.

Can You Get Battle Pass XP From Fortnite Festival?

Yes, it’s possible to get Battle Pass XP from Fortnite Festival. The only way to do this is to complete the introductory Fortnite Festival quests that require players to play Jam Tracks on the Jam Stage for a specific number of minutes.

There are only a few of these quests, and each one awards an account level to players. Each account level will give players five Battle Pass Stars to use in their Battle Pass. However, once those quests have been completed, there’s no activity in Fortnite Festival that will give players Battle Pass XP.

This is different from LEGO Fortnite, which gives players Battle Pass XP on a daily basis for completing quests and actions in the game mode. The difference is that LEGO Fortnite doesn’t have its own Battle Pass, while Fortnite Festival has the Festival Pass, which is what players should be aiming to earn points towards by playing.

Of course, Epic Games could change this in the future and add in more quests that give players Battle Pass XP for playing Fortnite Festival. We don’t see that happening until the game’s second full season begins since the developer is still probably watching the new mode and examining how players engage with it.

Why Should You Play Fortnite Festival?

The main reason to play Fortnite Festival consistently is to earn Festival Points for the Festival Pass. This allows players to unlock new cosmetics from the pass for each season. It’s the same reason most people play Fortnite’s battle royale mode regularly, because more points mean they get the most for their money when they purchase the Battle Pass.