How to set up custom music in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 comes with a litany of music tracks from artists from across the world. The Horizon Festival has a variety of different songs to choose from, but none of the particular tracks might not be to your liking. If that’s the case, you do have the option to play custom music in the background Here’s how you can set it up.

We should start off with the bad news, first. Unless mods are an option for you, uploading a custom music soundtrack is off the table in Forza Horizon 5. Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games have not offered an option to upload any custom music directly into the Forza Horizon 5 title.

However, it is possible to use an external app, like Spotify, iHeartRadio, or TuneIn Radio, on a platform that runs in the background while Forza Horizon 5 is in operation. To do this, you will first want to turn the radio off in FH5.

From there, load up the app on your platform. For Xbox One and Series X users, go back to the home screen and select ‘My Games and Apps.’ PC users will need to follow a slightly different formula, so we’ll get to that in a second. From here, go into your applications, find the app of your choosing, and go from there. If you do plan to use Spotify, make sure that you pick the playlist of your choice, before heading into FH5.

For PC, a number of options are available. For one, you can just go into an Internet browser or the app of your choice, and pull up the music. Then, enter Forza Horizon 5. Alternatively, you can pull up the Xbox Game Bar if you are on a PC that runs either Windows 10 or 11. Press Win + G to pull up the bar, and then go to the Widgets Store to look for the external apps. If you plan on using Spotify, the app should already be in the bar. All you will have to do from here is link your existing Spotify account with the widget in the Xbox Game Bar to load up a custom soundtrack.