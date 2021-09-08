How to shut down the power to radar dishes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to turn off some of the radar dishes. You need to turn off two of them in total, and they can be found all over the map.

The radar dishes themselves are easy to find, as they tower above their surroundings and have glowing red lights at the center of the dish. What players will need to do is find the power box at the bottom of the tower and interact with it to turn them off.

The power boxes can be found on the side of each radar tower, and all you need to do is interact with them to turn them off. After you get two different towers to deactivate, you will earn 30000 XP toward your Battle Pass.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 14 Legendary Quests

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15,000 XP

Warn characters of impending doom (0/3) – 45000 XP

Place warning signs (0/4) – 30000 XP

Shut down the radar dishes (0/2) – 30000 XP

Spoil the Mole’s sabotage attempt (0/1) – 30000 XP

Confront the mole (0/1) – 30000 XP

Week 14 Epic Quests