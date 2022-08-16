Moving down a football field is hard enough, and that’s not taking into the account that the ball can be turned over by way of an interception and/or fumble. Avoiding the latter isn’t the easiest, especially with the presence of the hit stick in Madden 23. However, users can try to avoid the dreaded fumble by sliding. Slides are quite useful for quarterbacks, especially since that players at that position don’t always have the best carrying stats in the game.

So, how do you slide in Madden NFL 23? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to slide in Madden 23

Slides in Madden 23 are somewhat critical to know how to do, especially if you are using a mobile quarterback like Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts. The reason being is that a slide will end the play, but it will allow for securing an extra yard or two, while at the same time being able to avoid a fumble and assure that possession remains with the offense.

While in open space on the field and while in possession of the ball, you will want to tap X for Xbox, or Square for PlayStation. This should get the slide animation off, and ensure that you give yourself up.

We want to emphasize the open space part. The reason for this is because if you attempt to slide while a defender is directly in front or behind you, it becomes harder to get the animation off. This could lead to a defender hitting you nonetheless, which could cause a fumble.

To make sure that you successfully slide, just make sure that there is some space between the ball handler, which in this case, is the quarterback, and a defender. Do this, and things should be smooth sailing.