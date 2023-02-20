You will encounter several chess puzzles you need to solve in Hogwarts Legacy, and there will be one inside the Phoenix Mountain Cave Treasure Vault. You’ll discover this puzzle as you progress further in the game, and it might take some time to figure it out. Thankfully, this guide will explain exactly what you need to know to solve it. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve the Phoenix Mountain Cave Treasure Vault chess puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the chess puzzle solution in the Phoenix Mountain Cave Treasure Vault in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can find the Pheonix Mountain Cave Treasure Vault in the Poidsear Coast part of the map. This will be closer to the southern area of Hogwarts, and Phoenix Mountain Cave is in the eastern region of Poidsear Coast. The treasure vault is east of the fast travel location. When you arrive, the treasure vault will be locked, and the only way to open it is to use the levers to the left and right of the entrance.

Related: How to use an astronomy table in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can activate these levers using Depulso until the entrance opens. You must quickly switch between the two levers to properly open it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive inside the treasure vault, multiple chess pieces will be scattered across a makeshift board. To solve the puzzle, you’ll need the chair in the corner, which requires you to know the Transformation spell. You must continue progressing through the main story if you do not have this spell unlocked. You’ll also need to utilize the Accio, or Wingardium Leviosa spells to bring the chair to a specific location, to the back of the room, close to the black King chess piece.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The exact location will have it in an ‘L’ shape of the King. This will be one space in front of the King and then two to the right of it. Use the Transformation spell on the chair, and it will become a Knight, and you’ll have solved the puzzle, and you can claim the prize in the back of the cave.