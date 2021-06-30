How to spawn a helicopter in GTA 5 (PC, Xbox One, PS4)

Players who are looking to instantly spawn a helicopter in GTA 5 will need to know the correct cheat code to get the job done. GTA V cheats codes are something of a call back to the classic days of gaming when all games had cheat codes that allowed you to become overpowered, skip portions of the game, and just have fun.

Needless to say, the below code to spawn a helicopter will only work in single player mode, and you cannot use it in GTA Online.

There are a number of ways to input the cheat codes. The first is just by using the controller or the keyboard to input the correct code as shown below. On PC, the code is entered to the command console which is activate using the tilde key.

You can also hit the up button on the D-Pad on console, or the up arrow on your keyboard, to bring up the Cellphone in the game, then input the Cellphone number as shown below.

Spawn a Buzzard Helicopter

You can find the codes to spawn a Buzzard Attack Helicopter below:

PC: BUZZOFF

PS4/PS3: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle

Xbox One/Xbox 360: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Cellphone: 1-999-289-9633

And there you go, you will now have an attack helicopter at your disposal that you can use to help you in missions, or just rain down destruction on the entire game if you prefer.