How to spin in Madden 22

If you’re looking to evade defenders in Madden 22 as a ballhandler, consider using a spin move. Spins require a lot of precision, but using one can get opposing defenders, particularly human ones, off their game. You will want to be careful when using spins, and we’ll get to why in a second. But more importantly, how do you perform a spin in Madden 22? Let’s go over what you need to do.

First off, you will want some space prior to doing this. Much like with quarterback slides, doing this too close to a defender will make it much harder to activate the animation due to a lack of space.

Now to get a spin off, you could do one of two things. One, you can either hit B (for Xbox) or Circle (on PlayStation) to hit a spin. Alternatively, you could use the right stick on either controller by turning it either clockwise or counter-clockwise. This latter option might be the best one to use, just because you can choose in which direction you can spin. Clockwise will move the ballhandler to the left, while counter-clockwise will shift the runner to the right.

As we mentioned earlier, be sure to use spin moves carefully. Make sure to perform one with a little bit of space in between the defender and the ballhandler. This will allow you to avoid any other defenders, and will make it harder for the other team to recover from a successful movement.