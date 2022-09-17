How to start a Food Truck business in BitLife

The Food Truck business is one of many companies you can choose to own in BitLife. You will have the option to do this if you have enough investment money before you choose to explore this endeavor. Investment money will likely be the most difficult thing to acquire before you start your business, and you want to ensure you get it right to make money. Here’s what you need to know about how to buy a Food Truck Business in BitLife.

How starting a Food Truck business works in BitLife

The only way you will have an option to start a Food Truck business is if you have the Business Job Pack. It is an expansion you can purchase in the application store, and you can find it underneath the Special Careers tab. Once you have the Business Job Pack, the option to start a Food Truck business will become available, and you can start a business.

With the Business Job Pack enabled, go to the Occupation tab on the main menu and to Special Careers. You will find the Business tab, and you can find all the Startup businesses you can begin in BitLife. Starting a Food Truck will be one of them. You will need to invest at least $263,000. A good way to earn this money is for your character to start as an athlete or a movie star. After enough money for this investment, they will need to drop their primary career and start the Food Truck business.

Now, you will have the option to choose items to sell at your Food Truck, which requires you to go through Annual Reports, increase your Business Performance, and work alongside your employees to create a flourishing Food Truck empire, which will take quite a bit of time. We recommend having plenty of backup money on your character to continue investing in your company, especially when you’re starting out.