How to start Expunge: Labyrinth in Destiny 2

Expunge: Labyrinth is a new activity that has been introduced in Week 3 of Season of the Splicer. In this activity, a fireteam of up to three Guardians can try to get deep into the heart of the Vex reality to collapse the systems that they are using to inflict an endless knight on the Last City.

To start the mode, players will first need to finish the first three parts of the Path of the Splicer quest. These missions can be done from the HELM, and all involve killing enemies to gather Ether, then using the ether to create a key code in the Splicer Gauntlet. They will need to play through three different Override modes, and after the Path of the Splicer Part 3, they will have access to a new node on the Tangled Shore.

This is the node for Expunge: Labyrinth, and players can dive in, either solo or with a fireteam. If you are interested in playing solo, we had no issues finishing it up, so most player should be just fine. You will need to work your way through a fairly simple maze, then deal with a boss fight at the end.

As far as activities go, it is a lot of fun, and was well balanced to be enjoyable with one player, so it likely to be trivial with three.