Tengu are all over the city in Ghostwire: Tokyo. These Yokai typically fly around the rooftops, minding their own business as they glide through the air. All of them are harmless, and they don’t pose any threat, but they’re also handy for you to reach the rooftops. Tengu are not on every rooftop, but you can summon them to make your life easier. Here’s what you need to know about how to summon Tengu in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The only way for you to summon Tengu to you is to unlock the ability. You can find it in your skill tree. It will be underneath the Abilities tab, and it will be on the third tree, to the right of Grapple, also known as Amenotori X. However, before you can access it, you’ll need to acquire seven Magatama. A Magatama is a reward you receive for absorbing a Yokai soul. You can find these all over the game, but they’re in set locations, and you may have to unlock some of them, such as the Kappa, Zashiki-Warashi, and the Ittan-momen.

After you complete the side quests associated with these Yokai, others appear in the world for you to find. You’ll need to capture them the same way you did in the side quest. For example, for the Kappa, you’ll need to head to a river to place a cucumber down at a pedestal, hide, and sneak up on it while it’s eating to absorb it.

After you have enough Magatama, you can access the Amenotori X skill and summon Tengu at any location you want to use your grapple.