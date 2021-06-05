How to survive a dangerous encounter in one of your boats or planes in BitLife

Several random events can happen in BitLife that can become a story for your character to tell others, or it can become a tragic ending for them, forcing you to create a new character. These dangerous events happen out of nowhere and sometimes have no explicit explanation. A dangerous encounter can happen when your character is driving their boat or plane, but there is a chance for them to survive.

A dangerous encounter triggers randomly whenever your BitLife character is out driving their boat or piloting their plane. If you want your character to learn how to drive a boat, they need to pass the boating exam. The same goes for piloting a plane. After completing the exams you wanted to finish and finding enough money to buy a boat or a plane, a dangerous encounter can occur whenever your character takes those vehicles out for a random.

A dangerous encounter is a random event, so there’s no telling when the event will trigger or if there’s a way around it. To make sure your boat or plane are up to the challenge, we recommend making sure you complete maintenance on them whenever possible. A boat and plane are similar to cars in BitLife; if you don’t give them the proper treatment and take care of them, they’re going to decay in value, which makes them more dangerous to use, potentially causing the death of your character.

A good way to make sure your character survives a dangerous encounter on a boat is to have your character learn how to swim. A character can learn how to swim by taking swimming lessons when they’re younger and trying out for the swim team. They’ll need a high level of athletics and health to be accepted to the swimming team. When the dangerous encounter happens, they learned how to swim while on the swim team can be extremely helpful.

If you’re looking to trigger the dangerous encounter for the Land, Sea, & Air Challenge in BitLife, it can be a little frustrating because of how random they are, but make sure your character is prepared. If a character does not have a high level of health or athleticism, they could die, forcing you to start over.