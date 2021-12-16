How to sword skate with the Half-Truths weapon in Destiny 2

If you’ve been a fan of Destiny 2 for a while, you’ll know that there are no shortage of exploits and tricks that skilled players use to get an advantage over others. One comes and goes, depending on the updates that Bungie makes to the mechanics of the game, is sword skating.

This mechanic is using the lunge ability that many swords have in the game to propel your character across the battlefield. The ability a limited distance, but there are some moves and rolls that, when combined, can make it more useful.

By combining the Half-Truths sword from the Bungie 30th Anniversary celebration event, which is a clear homage to the Energy Sword from Halo, with the Eager Edge trait, players can once again zoom across the battlefield with reckless abandon. Here is how:

The Eager Edge trait gives players a brief window when lunge distance is greatly increased in the moments after they switch to the weapon. That means that players just need to switch to their Half-Truths sword with the Eager Edge trait, then jump and make a light attack to lunge forward. They will be launched a significant distance ahead. During the animation, quickly switch back to a different weapon. You will keep all your momentum from the lunge while gliding across the arena. It can be tough to get the timing down on this and it might be tough to control yourself while you’re moving but it will make you move around the battlefield much faster.

No idea if this is an intended feature of the weapon or an exploit that will be patched out soon, so be sure to get your sword skating fix while you can.