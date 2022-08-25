How to take part in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

It is that time of year once again. The Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 is a chance for fans of one of the world’s biggest and most popular games to directly influence its future. Minecraft already has over 30 mobs in it, but there is always room for one or two more. If you’re wondering how to vote in the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022, here is everything we know.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 – how and when to vote

Image via @eckoxsoldier on Twitter

Minecraft developer Mojang has made it something of an annual tradition for players to vote for the next mob to be included in the game. Last year, fans chose the Glow Squid and Allay, which got added to the game in subsequent updates. While details of which creatures will be in the running this year are still under wraps until the Minecraft Live event at noon EST on August 25, here is how voting will take place.

Previous years have allowed players to vote via Twitter, but that appears to be changing this year. For the Minecraft Mob vote 2022, players will vote via the game’s launcher. When opening the Minecraft game launcher, a new button will be shown on the left side of the screen that says Minecraft Now, as shown in the image above. Until the Minecraft Live event, it will not be clickable. Instead, it will show a countdown timer. Once that timer reaches zero, click on it, and it will take you to the options available. Click on the mob you want to see included in the game going forward. It is as simple as that.

Mojang usually waits until the end of the year to announce the result of the Minecraft Mob Vote, with the winner getting a release trailer and a timeline of when they will be included in the game. There is usually a fair bit of good-natured competition between fans who are in one camp or the other, with the community sharing some creative memes to sway others to their side. It can be fun to watch everything play out, even if you’ve already cast your vote.