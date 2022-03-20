How to tell if someone is using an aimbot in Fortnite

There’s no question Fortnite is home to plenty of talented gamers. So much so, it can be hard to tell who is skilled and who is downright cheating. Although developer Epic Games has gotten better at cracking down on hackers, there are still a few that go unnoticed and continue to use tools like aimbots to gain an unjust advantage. Thankfully, there are a few telltale signs that can help you identify cheaters and help get them banned.

Watch for incredibly fast or unnatural movements

The easiest way of telling if an opponent is using an aimbot is by spectating them after you’ve been eliminated and watching for any unnatural movements. Most hackers tend to suspiciously stay in one place for an extended amount of time while aiming at walls. If you spot this, it is likely the player has their aimbot tracking others buildings away.

Secondly, another indicator of aimbot usage is by seeing how the expected cheater aims onto moving enemies. As most players need to move their aim back onto opponents when they run in a different direction, those with an aimbot almost always stay locked onto targets at all times. This should be even more apparent when their aim icons consistently stick to enemies’ heads — considering headshots provide for the most damage.

Look for other hacks they may be using

More times than not, Fortnite cheaters never rely on just one exploit. Players who use an aimbot typically also use hacks that lend them additional running and building speed. For instance, building hacks are known to allow cheaters to make multiple structures at once. So, if you decide to spectate their gameplay through the battle royale’s Replay mode, be sure to see just how any platforms appear each time they build.