When will Fortnite return to Apple’s iOS App Store? Answered

It has been almost two long years since Fortnite has been removed from iOS App Store. As large as a following as the game holds, it would have been imagined Apple would have taken Fortnite back by now, but as the saying goes, money talks.

The game was first delisted from the store when Apple and developer Epic Games began a feud over Epic’s right to have its own payment system within Fortnite. Since, the battle has been in the hands of the law of court for quite sometime, making the hopes of Fortnite’s return to the App Store very low.

Due to the on-going court battle between Apple and Epic Games, it is highly likely Fortnite remains off of the iOS App Store for years to come. Reason being, a blog post on Epic Games’ website, published in September 2021, revealed Apple intends to have the game “blacklisted” from the store at least until their court appeals settle. According to Epic, this could last as long as five more years, meaning several players Apple-linked Fortnite accounts will unfortunately remain inaccessible.

Despite the loss of their Apple accounts, those on iOS still have one route to take for playing Fortnite on iPhones and iPads. In January 2022, a closed beta of the battle royale launched on Nvidia’s GeForce Now, a free and premium service which allows iOS users to play games directly from the Safari browser. Anyone interested still has a chance to join by signing up for its waitlist on GeForce Now’s webpage.

Although players won’t be able to link their Apple accounts, this GeForce Now version does allow for Epic account integration, cross-save functionality, and supports bluetooth controllers. As of March, Nvidia has stated the beta will be limited-time, as it plans to deliver a full Fortnite experience to GeForce Now in the near future.