How to transfer a character between servers in Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved has a lot of different maps and creatures available for players to enjoy. From the brand new map, Fjordur, to the older yet still as enjoyable Ragnarok, there’s something for everyone in Ark: Survival Evolved. Whether you like the challenge of Abberation or the design of The Island, it’s important to know that you can enjoy the different maps. This guide will explain how to transfer your character to different maps in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Transferring to different maps in Ark: Survival Evolved.

There are several different methods for transferring between the maps in Ark: Survival Evolved. The reason for transferring is that some maps have certain resources and creatures that can only be found in specific regions. If you’re playing on Official Servers, all the maps in the game will be available to you. If you’re on Unofficial Servers, it depends on the cluster you’re playing on; if it’s a single map, you may not be able to transfer your character at all.

Transferring to different maps using the Obelisks in Ark: Survival Evolved

There are three Obelisks in Ark: Survival Evolved. The Blue, Green, and Red Obi. They’re located at different points on the map, but they’re all there to serve the same purpose as a Terminal for the Boss fights, a guiding light, and to help you transfer off the map.

Approach the small metal pillar at the center of the Obelisk, directly under the colored beam of light. There you’ll receive a prompt to access the Inventory. Once there, you’ll see the standard Ark menu, with your Inventory on the left, the structure’s options in the middle, and the structure’s Inventory on the right.

You’ll be presented with two options:

Travel to Another Server.

Refresh Tribute Inventory.

Choosing “Travel to Another Server” will open a separate menu that will offer you a list of all available maps you can transfer to.

Transferring to different maps using other options in Ark: Survival Evolved

You can perform the same function at City Terminals found on the Extinction map. Likewise, the same function can be performed at Mission Terminals on Genesis 1 and Genesis 2.

Alternatively, you can use the Supply Drops across the maps to transfer out in the same method. If you empty the Supply Drop before you transfer, the Drop will disappear.

Once you access the Tek Tier, you can also build a Tek Transmitter, which allows you to transfer from the comfort of your own bases. If you don’t have access to the Transmitter yet, you can alternatively use a Tek Strider, which offers the same functionality from its back.