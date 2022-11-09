The armor your wear in God of War Ragnarok can stick around for a long time. However, each new area you uncover has plenty of secrets and side adventures for you to work on as you progress further in the game. Although a particular armor piece might be preferred, there could be a better option with superior stats. However, to make it easier, you can transmog gear pieces so they can have a preferred appearance. Here’s what you need to know about how to transmog gear in God of War Ragnarok.

How transmog works in God of War Ragnarok

The only way you can transmog any gear piece in God of War Ragnarok is by maxing it out and reaching its highest level. The only way to do this is by reaching close to the end of the game, unlocking the many side areas, and acquiring all of the resources. The primary resources you need to find to upgrade every piece of armor include Forged Iron, Dwarven Steel, Asgardian Ingots, Bonded Leather, and Smouldering Embers. These are available throughout your adventures, but some, notably the Smouldering Embers, are only available through the side paths.

Related: How to unlock the Nornir Chests at The Strond in God of War Ragnarok

When you’ve unlocked these resources, take your preferred armor piece to the forge to upgrade it. After it’s fully upgraded, you will then have the option to go into your armor menu and select the type of appearance you want it to have. The armor will keep the same stats it has from at its maximum level, but it can look like any armor in the God of War Ragnarok.

You can choose to do with the starting armor you receive at the beginning of the game and make it look like the one you find closer to the end of it. You can access the transmog options at any time, away from a forge.