How to trash talk opponents in BitLife

When you become a professional sports player in BitLife, your character will interact briefly with their opponents. Every once in a while, you’ll have the chance to trash talk them and put them down. If you’re attempting to complete the Mamba Challenge in BitLife, or any other sports-related challenge in the game, one of the tasks will likely be to trash talk an opponent. This guide details how that works and what you need to do to make it happen.

Unfortunately, trash talking an opponent is a random event. There’s no way to predict when the opportunity to trash talk them will be and what you’ll be able to say them. If you’re having trouble with this task for the Mamba Challenge, unfortunately, there’s little you can do about it other than consistently playing basketball each year and hoping the option appears. Make sure you don’t miss it when the opportunity presents itself.

A good way to make sure you don’t age up and potentially push for a trash talking option to appear is to age up and then close out the application when a random event happens. This way, your character will not age and gives you a second chance to get it. You can do this until the trash talking option appears.

There is a small chance that trash talking will have consequences, such as your opponent attacking you. However, while the risk is there, these consequences are typically minor and are nothing to worry about in BitLife.