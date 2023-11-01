How To Turn Off The Day & Night Cycle In Cities: Skylines 2

Building and managing a giant city is hard enough without having to do it in the dark. Thankfully, Cities: Skylines 2 has a solution for those who want to keep working away at night but may struggle to see what’s going on.

Although Cities: Skylines 2 has a day and night cycle that changes the lighting as time ticks by, it is something that is completely optional. This is great for those who have a better time seeing during the day cycle rather than when night sets in and everything is much darker. Here is what you need to know to turn off the day and night cycle in Cities: Skylines 2.

Related: The top 5 best simulation games

How To Disable Night Visuals In Cities: Skylines 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The day and night cycle is an option that you can toggle on and off in Cities: Skylines 2. To do this, you need to access the Main Menu. From here select Options, then the Gameplay tab. On this screen, you’ll find a setting called Day/night visuals. Uncheck this box to disable the day/night cycle visuals setting.

Once the Day/night visuals setting has been unchecked, it will always look like daytime in Cities: Skylines 2. The Day/night visuals option is purely a graphical setting and does not change any gameplay elements.

I found that I had a much easier time seeing what was going on while managing and building when it was day rather than night. However. if you ever feel the need, you can always revert this option by following the above steps but checking the box to enable the Day/Night visuals setting.

How Long Is The Day & Night Cycle In Cities: Skylines

The night cycle visual begins after a certain amount of time has passed in-game – this can vary based on the speed your game is running at. You can see the current time of the day in the HUD on the bottom left, which will be displayed as either a 24 or 12-hour clock depending on what setting you’re using.

I noticed night usually begins around 19:00 or 7 PM, while day starts at about 06:00 or 6 AM with the sun rising over the horizon. After 24 hours of time has passed in-game, a new month will commence, and the day and night cycle restarts.