How to unlock all Event Collectibles in Apex Legends Unshackled

To cap off Apex Legends Season 12, the battle royale is introducing one last collect-a-thon in the form of the Unshackled Event. It may not hold Prestige skins or Heirlooms like others before it, but it is officially slated to bring a whooping 40 new cosmetics. That means more charms, Legend and weapon skins, and trackers to get your hands on.

Similar to the Warriors Collection Event, Unshackled will allow players to obtain its collectibles from either its dedicated packs or from the store. Unshackled Packs will run you 400 Apex Coins and are guaranteed to reward at least one event collectible. It also features two other standard items that have a 1.5 percent chance of being legendary and a 3.5 percent chance of being Epic. It’s even more of a bargain considering you won’t receive a duplicate of an Unshackled cosmetic you already own.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

During the event, players will also be able to purchase the new Prison Pacifier weapon skin and Crypto’s Machine Language Legendary skin from the Apex Store. Their bundles will cost far more than a single pack, but each will lend you a batch of Unshackled Packs, as well. Additionally, the shop will rotate in items from past events after its first week for those who’ve missed out.

Aside from this 40-piece collection, Unshackled will bring back the Flashpoint, a limited-time game mode that’s been absent since Season 6. The mode debuts alongside two new Reward Trackers that are said to hold an Epic Seer skin, an Epic RE-45 weapon skin, and a free Unshackled Pack.

