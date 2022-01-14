How to unlock and use Mystic Gateways in God of War

The Mystic Gateways in God of War will be your best way to travel around the game. It’s essentially a fast travel system that allows you to quickly zip across the map, jumping from one region to the next without having to spend too much time walking around. You won’t immediately be able to use these gateways, though. In this guide, we’re going to cover what you need to know about how to use the Mystic Gateways in God of War.

The Mystic Gateways are only available as a one-way travel system when you begin God of War. When you walk through the primary gateway in Tyr’s Temple to the others, you won’t be able to travel back through them. The Mystic Gateways open up and become available for you like a traditional fast travel system after completing the quest, Realm Between Realms. It’s a primary story, where you gain the Unity Stone. Without it, you cannot use the gateways as a two-way system. We recommend working your way through the story to gain the Unity Stone before worrying too much about not being able to use these structures.

After you gain the Unity Stone, you have to step through the gateway and select where you want to go. You’ll need to walk through the Realm Between Realms to travel there, which typically involves a bit of dialogue between Mimir, Atreus, and Kratos. If you do not have the Unity Stone, you can only use the Mystic Gateway at Tyr’s Temple to travel to the other Mystic Gateways you discover.

The more Mystic Gateways you discover throughout the realms, the more locations you can quickly visit as you progress through God of War